Suspected stabbing at anti-Netanyahu protest

Man transferred for medical treatment after suffering wounds to his neck during protest.

A man of approximately 40 years of age, who participated in a protest in a Gaza border town, was transferred for medical care after suffering a cut to his neck.

He is in light condition.

Initial investigations show that a group of youths who opposed the protest arrived at the scene and began to clash with the protesters, shoving and hitting them. The Sderot police were called to handle the violence.

The Black Flags organizers responded: "The incitement of the one charged has caused violence, and will also lead to murder - but one thing it won't do: We will not stop until the corrupt one leaves the Prime Minister's residence and a respectable person walks into there."

"[Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu, who did not stop the incitement to murder [former Prime Minister Yitzhak] Rabin, is inciting today against civilians. We know who we are fighting against - and we will win."

In fact, Netanyahu and his family have suffered repeated death threats from left-wing activists.