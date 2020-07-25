Netanyahu vs Channel 12 News: 'Bolshevik propaganda'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night slammed Channel 12 News for what he termed "Bolshevik propaganda" against Israel's democratically-elected government.

In a Facebook post, the PM noted that almost every news report on the station was aimed at overthrowing his government, calling Channel 12 "a shameless propaganda arm of the anarchist left."

Netanyahu also pointed out that the channel was doing everything in its power to paint the recent left-wing protests in a positive light, while inflating the number of participants involved to seem like "tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands."

He added that the channel is doing everything possible to "add fuel to the political protests which are organized and funded by leftist organizations."

"Fake news on steroids. Almost all the programs, articles, and opinions have been enlisted for the unbridled Bolshevik propaganda against the Prime Minister. And of course they won't as much as mention the explicit threats to murder the Prime Minister and his family," he wrote.