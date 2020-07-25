Yair Lapid: 'You're disconnected. Enough!'

Opposition leader claims: 'People across the country, on all the bridges and at all the junctions people are saying, enough.'

Members of the Knesset's Yesh Atid-Telem faction, with thousands of party activists, are protesting at over 50 bridges and junctions across Israel on Saturday evening.

Tens of thousands of drivers made their way home after the weekend, showing their support as they drive by the protesters.

During the protests, demonstrators waved flags and banners with the slogan, "You’re disconnected. Enough!" angry at the perceived failure of the government to tackle the health and economic crisis in the country.



Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, who also chairs the Yesh Atid party, spoke at the protest on one of the bridges, saying, "People across the country are saying, 'enough.'"

"This government is disconnected from the public. On all the bridges and at all the junctions people are saying, 'enough.'"