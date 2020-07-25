Health Ministry reports 1,770 new coronavirus cases

Health Ministry reports nearly 100 on ventilators, 455 deaths from coronavirus.

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday reported that 1,770 new coronavirus cases were confirmed since Friday, out of a total 23,153 test results received that day.

Israel has seen a total of 60,496 coronavirus cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, and currently has 33,160 active cases.

Of those, 312 are in serious condition, and 94 are on ventilators. Another 455 people have died of coronavirus.

On Friday, a partial weekend lockdown went into effect, closing shopping centers and most stores, but leaving restaurants, swimming pools, beaches, and most tourist attractions open.

The lockdown is scheduled to occur weekly, from 5:00p.m. on Friday to 5:00a.m. on Sunday.