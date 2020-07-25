US Jewish leaders welcome Senate passage of military aid to Israel

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Friday welcomed the Senate approval of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which includes aid to Israel.

“We applaud the US Senate for its passage of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorized security assistance to Israel. The legislation, which was passed by a bipartisan supermajority vote of 86-14, continues critical US aid that is key to preserving vital American interests and the national security of the Jewish State as it confronts ongoing threats. This follows the US House of Representatives passing its version of the 2021 NDAA on Tuesday. Both bills overwhelmingly rejected efforts to condition the aid,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents.

“The legislation earmarks funds for missile defense systems such as Iron Dome and creates a US-Israel Operations Technology Working Group for military related research and development, which is so important to the defense of both countries. Additionally, funds are provided for joint projects between the two countries focused on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” they added.

“Given the increasingly aggressive actions by extremist regimes and their terrorist clients, the close US -Israel cooperation and coordination in security, defense intelligence, and other areas is of even greater significance.”

“We thank Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI) as well as House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) and Ranking Member Mac Thornberry (R-TX) for their leadership in passing this important legislation. We look forward to the House and Senate versions being reconciled, and the final bill being signed into law by the President," concluded Stark, Daroff and Hoenlein.

The US has continuously provided Israel with aid, including in the 2016 memorandum of understanding between the Obama administration and the Netanyahu government that guarantees Israel $38 billion in security assistance over 10 years, protecting the assistance from the whims of any current or future president.

Earlier this year, Republican and Democratic senators introduced legislation to provide $3.3 billion in annual aid to Israel. The legislation aimed to codify the 2016 MoU into law.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)