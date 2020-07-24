Record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

World Health Organization says the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the world rose by 284,196 in 24 hours.

The World Health Organization on Friday reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours, Reuters reports.

Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 259,848 on July 18. Deaths have averaged 5,000 a day in July, up from an average of 4,600 a day in June.

The WHO reported 69,641 new cases in the United States, 67,860 in Brazil, 49,310 in India and 13,104 in South Africa. The largest increases in new deaths were 3,876 in Peru, 1,284 in Brazil, 1,074 in the United States, 790 in Mexico and 740 in India.

Peru recently reviewed its COVID-19 data and in one day increased its total death toll by 3,000 to a total of over 17,000 fatalities.

India on July 17 became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil. Epidemiologists say India is still likely months from hitting its peak.

Cases and deaths in the US have been on the rise in recent weeks. On Thursday, the US recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump warned that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to "get worse before it gets better."

"Some areas of our country are doing very well. Others are doing less well. It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better," Trump said at his first formal White House virus briefing since the end of April.

Trump urged Americans to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

