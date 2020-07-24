Litzman: Conditions for synagogues should be the same as for hotel dining rooms

Housing and Construction Minister demands that conditions for opening synagogues should be the same as the plan for dining rooms in hotels.

Housing and Construction Minister Yaakov Litzman demanded during a discussion at the coronavirus cabinet that the conditions for opening synagogues should be the same as the plan for dining rooms in the hotels, which would allow them to operate at 35% capacity.

"There is no logical explanation for discriminating against worshipers in synagogues by limiting them to only 10 worshipers, although they are required to wear masks, maintain distance and hygiene, compared to diners in hotels who can gather without a mask while eating, and allow them 35% activity. Infection rates in synagogues are not high compared to restaurants and hotels, but the opposite. This injustice must be corrected," he said.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said during the meeting that everyone wears masks in synagogues and there is no consumption of food and therefore it is impossible to permit only ten people to pray at a time. "In this terrible heat it is impossible to pray outside. This coming Thursday we will observe the fast of Tisha B'Av and where will people pray? Therefore, if the guidelines for synagogues are not fixed, the haredim will vote against."

After the decision was approved despite the haredi demand, Deri demanded an amendment regarding prayers in the synagogues.

