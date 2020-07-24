A military visit from the US, despite coronavirus

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army, General Mark A. Milley, visited the Nevatim Base of the Israel Air Force on Friday. This is the general's second visit to Israel since taking office.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a Zoom meeting with General Milley, with the participation of IDF Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, and discussed with him Iran and the security challenges in the region.

The General also met with the Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, the Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, and the head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen.

In addition, the General participated in a panel chaired by the Chief of Staff alongside the US Defense Attaché in Israel, the IDF Defense Attaché in Washington, General Yehuda Fuchs, and the head of the IDF's Foreign Relations Division, Brigadier General Efi Dafrin.

As part of the panel, the General heard an intelligence review from the head of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman, and a strategic review from the head of the Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate, Maj. Gen. Tal Kalman. As part of the panel, the threats and response that the IDF has in the various sectors were discussed.

The IDF stressed that the visit is another example of the strategic and deep cooperation that takes place between the armies. The entire meeting took place while maintaining distance and wearing masks, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

"The visit during a global pandemic is a testament to the close cooperation and excellent relations between the defense establishment, the IDF and the US military, which are a cornerstone of Israel's security concept," said Defense Minister Gantz. "We are in a period of many challenges, along with opportunities to strengthen relations and alliances against the extremists in the region. I stressed to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the need to continue the pressure on Iran and its metastases which threaten regional and global stability, alongside maintaining and strengthening collaborations with moderate forces in the area. Even now, the defense establishment and the IDF are prepared and ready for any scenario and any threat, and I do not suggest that our enemies test us. We have no interest in escalation, but we will do everything necessary to protect Israeli citizens, by all means and under all conditions."

"The IDF continues to defend the State of Israel in a variety of arenas and dimensions, combining defensive and offensive activity," added Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi. "I spoke with General Milley about the variety of threats the IDF faces and the response to them - near or far. The IDF and the US military have a common interest in maintaining regional stability and preventing its violation by Iran or its metastases. We are preparing for a variety of scenarios and will act to the extent necessary to remove any threat that endangers the sovereignty of Israel or its citizens."





