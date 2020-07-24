How an Egyptian girl discovered that she's Jewish

An Egyptian girl worked two years in a Jewish school. Years later she discovered she's also Jewish.

Oshra Attia knew of her proud Egyptian heritage. Her Christian parents spoke of their Egyptian childhood, and Oshra had been to Egypt to visit her relatives there.

While working in a Jewish school in LA, Oshra was told many times that she has a Jewish neshama (soul) but she thought nothing of it.

She became involved in Rainbow Gatherings, which took her to the Negev in Israel. Only after she fell in love with Israel and was told her again and again her neshama is Jewish, did she ask her parents if she really did have Jewish roots. What a surprise.

Also: Oshra tells her opinions about the political situation in Egypt and her Egyptian relatives' opinions of Jews.