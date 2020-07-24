King without a crown: Who rules over you?

This week we begin the month of Menachem Av, and next week on the fast day of Tisha B’Av we will mark 1950 years since the destruction of the Holy Temple.

On the backdrop of our brave new world of confusion and doubt, corruption and anarchy, exploitation and manipulation, this week’s episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast looks at the world through the eyes of the Torah’s principle of striving to see the good, and understanding that everything is part of a Divine plan for humanity.

Our mystic sages inform us that this new month also presents us with an opportunity to ‘rectify’ our hearing to really listen to what the other is saying with an open heart.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share Torah wisdom for everyone in this frank discussion, shedding light upon today’s headlines in the light of this week’s Torah portion of parashat Devarim, and the amazing confluence of events that takes place as this new month of Menachem Av enters.