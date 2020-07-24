France: 2 kids safe after jumping from 3rd-floor apartment fire

Two children are safe after jumping into rescuers’ arms from the third-storey window of a burning apartment in eastern France.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Firefighter (stock image)
Firefighter (stock image)
iStock

Two children are safe after jumping into rescuers’ arms from the third-storey window of a burning apartment in eastern France.

Tags:France



top