Americans Against Antisemitism presents Exposing Farrakhan: Epsiode 1 'The Jewish Expert'

Americans Against Antisemitism presents the first in a series of videos exposing Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's anti-Semitism.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Louis Farrakhan
Louis Farrakhan
Reuters

Americans Against Antisemitism presents the first in a series of videos exposing Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's anti-Semitism.

Tags:Louis Farrakhan



top