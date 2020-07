Talking Parsha - Devarim Moshe gives a review of the Torah, but when he gets to the story of the Meraglim and the punishment, leaves out an important detail. Why? Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha We begin Sefer Devarim, and as we know, Devarim is a review of the Torah by Moshe, yet, when he retells the story of the Meraglim and the punishment of traveling the desert for 40 years, he leaves out a very important detail from that story... Why? And how's that connected to the 9 Days we just entered...?





