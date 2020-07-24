Left-wing lobby group calls for new nationwide US lockdown

'Shut it down and start over again,' says open letter, signed by Ezekiel Emmanuel and dozens of doctors and nurses.

A left-leaning advocacy group is calling on leaders across the US to impose nationwide lockdowns, shutting down the country to contain the coronavirus.

The Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), which was founded by activist and Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader, penned an open letter to leaders across the US, imploring them to “hit the reset button” and shut down much of the economy.

“Non-essential businesses should be closed,” the letter reads.

“Restaurant service should be limited to take-out. People should stay home, going out only to get food and medicine or to exercise and get fresh air. Masks should be mandatory in all situations, indoors and outdoors, where we interact with others.”

PIRG also called to ban all “non-essential” interstate travel.

“When people travel freely between states, the good numbers in one state can go bad quickly.”

“If you don’t take these actions, the consequences will be measured in widespread suffering and death.”

Dr. Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Emanuel, brother of former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, and one of the architects of President Obama’s sweeping healthcare law, was among the dozens of doctors and nurses who signed onto the letter.

More than 150 people in total added their names to the letter.