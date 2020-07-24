Florida university passes resolution to combat anti-Semitism

Student senate at Florida State University passes resolution that would help to combat anti-Semitism on campus.

The student senate at Florida State University has passed a resolution that would help to combat anti-Semitism on campus, JTA reported on Thursday.

The resolution, which passed the Student Government Senate last week in a 26-14 vote, also adopted the definition of anti-Semitism laid out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, according to the FSU News.

The definition includes hatred of and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, expressions of criticism of Israel. It has been adopted by a host of countries around the world, including Germany, Britain, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France, Canada, Argentina and Cyprus.

The resolution passed at FSU commits the senate to “immediately appointing a senate liaison for Hillel FSU to increase Jewish communication and representation within Student Government.”

It also “(Holds) all members of the Student Government Association accountable to being educated on Jewish culture and anti-Semitism through communication with the Jewish community on campus.”

Groups such as the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine campaigned heavily against the resolution.

The passage of the resolution comes a month after the student senate’s president, Ahmad Daraldik, survived a vote of no-confidence over social media posts described as anti-Semitic. Daraldik avoided being ousted from his position.

In 2013, Daraldik wrote on social media that “stupid jew thinks he is cool” in response to a photo of what looks like an Israeli soldier with his foot on a Palestinian Arab child in a photo — the photo is said to have been staged. An Instagram post from last year compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

The posts reportedly have been removed.

Last month, more than 8,000 students at Florida State University signed an online petition to remove Daraldik.