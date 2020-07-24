'Blue and White doesn't want a budget'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening criticized the Blue and White party, claiming that it refuses to pass a budget in the Knesset.

“I'm not seeking elections. That's absurd," Netanyahu said. "We need to pass a budget now - it can be done in a minute. It is ready to go. I’m not the one who is saying that it needs to be linked to political considerations. The only reason we will go to the polls is if there is no budget. Blue and White do not want a budget."

The Blue and White party responded by saying, “The Prime Minister should stop leading us toward into an election and do two things: Take care of the coronavirus crisis through a long-term budget and abide by the agreement he signed two months ago. The citizens of Israel have already understood: It is impossible to go to an ATM with political tricks."

Earlier, Netanyahu rejected the claim that he is procrastinating in appointing a coronavirus project manager, saying that "the selection process takes time, it is legitimate. In the end, we made the right choice. "

"Prof. Ronni Gamzu has a wealth of experience. He fought cancer and defeated it and thus will also help us defeat the coronavirus. For this purpose, he will be given all the powers," Netanyahu said.

“We are still trying as much as possible to avoid a general lockdown. But if there is a need for it, we will do it because what guides us is saving lives," the Prime Minister added. "We will not make populist decisions."