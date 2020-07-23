Near-tragedy during air mission

A malfunction almost ended up costing the lives of a crew of IDF soldiers onboard an army helicopter.

A malfunction in a "Yasur" helicopter carrying a team of soldiers on their way to a combat mission almost downed the transport in a rare incident last night. The pilots were forced to make an emergency landing at a base in the north of the country.

The crew followed safety procedures and no one was hurt in the incident.

Channel 12 News reported that prior to landing, crew members threw a fuel tank known as a "bayonet" in an open area near the helicopter. It was later picked up by IDF forces.

Another helicopter collected the soldiers who carried out the operation as planned. The IDF is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.