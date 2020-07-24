US defense bills include major pro-Israel provisions

American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) released a statement thanking "the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives for including significant pro-Israel provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for...2021." "These critical provisions, which were included in the Senate and House NDAA bills that were adopted this week, will help Israel protect itself against continuing security threats."



According to the statement, the U.S. "has authorized $3.3 billion in annual security assistance to Israel through FY 2028, as called for in the 2016 U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding on security assistance..."



"...the bipartisan defense measures authorize $500 million in FY 2021 for U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation with explicit sums for both R&D and procurement for the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow missile defense systems," continued the report.



It further said the bill had "established a U.S.-Israel Operations Technology Working Group to focus on early R&D in key battlefield technology." "The House bill includes the United States-Israel PTSD Collaborative Research Act which establishes a grant program to facilitate research between entities in the United States and Israel to aid the diagnoses and treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)," it stated.

AIPAC outlined a number of the central aspects of the measure.