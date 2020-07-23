Genesis Philanthropy Group names Marina Yudborovsky its new CEO

The Genesis Philanthropy Group announced today that it has named Marina

Yudborovsky as CEO. Marina has served as a longtime executive at GPG, drawing on her deep

expertise in Russian-Jewish culture and communal work, which will guide her leadership of the

organization as it enters its next chapter. Her appointment as chief executive officer comes after the

tragic and unexpected death of GPG CEO Ilia Salita on June 29th.

Marina initially joined GPG in 2009 and served in a number of positions, the latest being Director of

Strategy and Operations, responsible for the vision and implementation of a global portfolio of grants,

as well as overseeing GPG’s operations around the world.

Born in Ukraine, in the former Soviet Union, Marina immigrated to the United States in 1989. After

graduating summa cum laude from New York University, she worked for several years as a project

management consultant for non-profit and commercial organizations. A trip to Israel in 2004 inspired

her to rekindle her childhood involvement in Jewish causes, leading ultimately to her decision to join

GPG, whose mission has always been close to her heart.

“Marina has made many significant contributions to the foundation over the years and I am certain

that she is now ready to take on the helm of leadership,” said Gennady Gazin, Chairman of the

Board of GPG. “It is a testament to this readiness and her skillset that Ilia chose to work very closely

with Marina over the years, tapping her to head complex projects and implement the foundation’s

vision.”

“I thank the Board for the trust put in me to maintain and develop our global network of partnership

and cooperation, and, together with GPG’s excellent team, to further advance the mission and vision

of Genesis Philanthropy Group.” said Yudborovsky. “After years of serving alongside Ilia, I am humbled by the opportunity to continue in his footsteps. As head of GPG, I will seek to build on his legacy, while creating new and innovative pathways to Jewish communal life at a time when this work couldn’t be more critical.”