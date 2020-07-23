Poll: Bennett rises to 16 seats, Likud drops to 31

New poll shows Yamina party tripling in strength at Likud's expense as discontent grows over government's handling of coronavirus crisis.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett's star continues to rise, according to a new poll published by Channel 13 News Thursday evening.

The Yamina party would rise to 16 seats from its current five if elections were held today, according to the poll. Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud party would fall from 40 seats to 31.

The Yesh Atid-Telem party would receive 19 seats while the Joint Arab List would receive 15 seats.

Blue and White would receive 11 seats, Yisrael Beyteinu eight seats, Meretz seven seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, and Shas six seats. The Jewish Home party under Rabbi Rafi Peretz would not even receive one tenth of one percent of the vote and would not win any Knesset seats.

The right-wing block would win a total of 60 seats, just shy of the majority needed to form a coalition, while the left-wing and Arab parties would receive a combined 52 seats.

The poll was conducted by Prof. Camille Fox and reflects growing discontent with the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.