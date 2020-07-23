Netanyahu confirms: Summer school to continue through August 6

National Security Council chairman Meir Ben Shabbat, Education Minister Yoav Galant, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levy, and coronavirus czar Prof. Roni Gamzu came to an agreement that the education institutions would continue to function as they have so far during the summer vacation.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu approved the agreement Thursday evening. Under the agreement, educational institutions will remain open through August 6 barring any significant changes in coronavirus morbidity rates.

The Education Ministry published an updated outline earlier Thursday on how schools will be allowed to reopen on September 1.

The ministry has decided in cooperation with the Health Ministry and the National Institute of Public Health that kindergartens would open for six days a week while students in grades 1-3 will study for five days a week in classes of up to 18 students.

Fourth grades will study for five days a week, four days in class and one day on ZOOM. They will also be in classes of up to 18 students. Students in grades 5-12 will study for just 1-2 days a week.

The Health Ministry does not believe that it is necessary to divide children below the age of six into 'capsules' in light of data showing low coronavirus morbidity rates among civilians.

Teachers and educational staff will work as usual, including preparing testing exams, preparing lesson plans and more.