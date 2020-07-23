"Dr Zelenko fought for our lives, now he is fighting for his own!"

Doctor Zelenko is now fighting for his own life, being the victim of a very rare and complicated recurring cancer. Please help.

Dr. Zev ben Leah Zelenko has been in the news since March of this year. You saw his picture, watched his videos and read about his relentless war on the Covid-19 virus.

It was an easy fight for the renowned physician. Dr. Zelenko faced opposition at every step in his valiant effort to save lives. But he never second-guessed his decision to move ahead with the project, forging along with increased courage and determination. After all, saving lives and helping people in their darkest hour has always been his top priority.

Dr. Zelenko left his comfort zone to help everyone affected by the virus; in doing so helping the entire world taken hostage by a mysterious pandemic.

Numerous people profited from Dr. Zelenko's treatment, surviving Covid-19 thanks to a vaccine which gained international acclaim despite tenacious political opposition.

It's time for us to pay back Dr. Zelenko for his kindness.

You now have the opportunity to repay the selfless doctor for his immense efforts and courage. Doctor Zelenko is now fighting for his own life, being the victim of a very rare and complicated recurring cancer. He is scheduled for a very intricate and complex surgery TODAY, which will surely with G-d’s help put him on the long road to recovery.

However, the lengthy recovery will prevent him from returning to work for a few months and possibly much longer.

Dr. Zelenko, ZEV ben LEAH is in need of our urgent prayers. This is something everyone can and should do for him right now. Please don’t move on to the next piece of news or advertisement before offering a heartfelt prayer for Zev ben Leah. Together we can make a difference and achieve results beyond the realm of nature.

Doctor Zelenko courageously left his comfort zone and you can do the same for him simply by praying his speedy recovery. Do it on your own or form a tehillim group. We have to invest our hearts and souls to make a difference. We can't leave him behind in his hour of need. Let's pray together for a complete and speedy recovery for Zev ben Leah.

To help Dr. Zelenko’s family weather this crisis financially, please visit charidy.com/zelenko and make a generous donation.

