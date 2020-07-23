Amos Yadlin: IDF ready for Hezbollah strike

Former chief of military intelligence says Hezbollah would be making 'serious mistake' by attacking Israel - 'IDF ready for any threat.'

Executive director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and former chief of military intelligence, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amos Yadlin, touched on the possibility that Hezbollah will try to attack the IDF even at the risk of complete annihilation at the hands of Israel.

"The balance of power is clear to all, but Hezbollah may still try to take a controlled risk, attempting to make a symbolic response. The problem is that as soon as the first shot is fired, commanders aren't necessarily in control of the action, whereas the tactical dynamics at the point of confrontation are. Random statistics decide whether a target is hit or missed and whether the battle is won on the spot or continues for weeks on end."

"Hezbollah can easily decide to run a larger-scale attack. I'm sure the IDF is also making preparations for a serious Hezbollah operation which would signal a major strategic error, that it's preparing appropriate responses for any type of attack, and has the ability to face Hezbollah forces alongside its advanced weapons systems located throughout Lebanon," Yadlin posted to Twitter.