50 Israel Railways workers infected with coronavirus, 300 in isolation

Company says high number of employees infected or in isolation due to coronavirus makes it difficult to run trains on schedule.

About 50 workers from Israel Railways have tested positive for the coronavirus and 300 employees are in isolation, Kan News reported Thursday.

The high number of employees affected has made it difficult for the company to keep the trains running on schedule.

Israel Railways wrote in a letter to employees today: "If the current rate of infection continues, soon the company will not be able to function and there is a chance the government will force us to cease operations."

Many of those who tested positive for the virus are in critical positions and are vital for the functioning of the railway system, including managers, train conductors, and maintenance workers, the company stated.

Train usage has fallen significantly since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Israel. Current ridership averages 65,000-70,000 passengers a day, compared to approximately 300,000 before the pandemic.

Israel Railways resumed service about a month ago after being shut down for three months due to the pandemic.