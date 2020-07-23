IDF reinforces northern sector

The IDF decided to reinforce its troops in specific northern sector locations. This, in light of the tension in the region that began with the death of a Hezbollah Islamic Organization operative in an attack attributed to Israel.

Meanwhile, Al-Manar reported that UK Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling was detected touring the Lebanese border with Israel.

Hezbollah disseminated a video depicting a squad preparing anti-tank missiles for firing, and reported that the organization had raised its alert level.

There is no change in guidelines for northern residents and for now area routine will continue in full.

Meanwhile, a diplomat in Beirut estimates in a conversation with Kan News that Hezbollah will certainly respond to the death of one of its operatives in the Israeli attack, but that the response will be limited. This, because the organization is not interested in a comprehensive confrontation with Israel.

In the conversation, the diplomat said he does not believe Hezbollah will attempt to use this incident and its expected response to divert attention from the serious political and economic crisis in the country.

Last Monday, the Syrian news agency SANA reported that air defense systems had been activated in the skies of the capital Damascus.

According to local reports, the Israeli attack took place in the al-Kiswa area south of the capital, and the facilities that were bombed belong to the Hezbollah Islamic organization and organizations affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.