Corona Committee: Workout facilities will open on Sunday

Committee decides gyms will be open starting Sunday, unless gov't releases new order. Tourist attractions will stay open on weekends.

Members of the Knesset's Corona Committee today, Thursday, unanimously approved the opening of gyms starting Sunday, opposing the government order.

The committee members also determined that tourist attractions will remain open even on weekends.

The chairman of the Corona Committee, MK Yifat Shasha-Bitton, tried to reach an opening plan for the gyms that would be agreed upon by the government and the committee members, but no such plan was found.

However, the decision to open the gyms will take effect only if the government does not issue a new order on the matter by Sunday.

During today's discussion, the chairman of the Association of Public Physicians, Prof. Hagai Levin, said that "It is possible to behave differentially and open the gyms in non-red cities, so that there will also be more public trust. The risk exists - and maybe gyms should be opened at specific hours for people at risk. "

Three days ago the committee approved the opening of swimming pools and beaches and the sea also on weekends, and on Tuesday the committee overturned the government's decision to close restaurants. Thus, until a different decision is made, restaurants will continue to operate.