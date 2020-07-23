Deputy Minister of Education Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) was asked in an interview on Kan Reshet Bet about the bill prohibiting conversion therapies and attacked Blue and White and the very preoccupation with the subject.

Porush slammed the bill. "It's a despicable bill, an abomination of a bill that changes the nature of the world. We don't even report such laws in our press."

"I must tell you that the issues that are happening now in the north or in Iran are of more interest to the public than this bill, and even if there are those who are interested in this bill, there is still a coalition and there is a government that has determined what to do and what not to do. Things like this aren't done, there is a status quo. "

Porush did not spare his tribe from the Likud either, "If the Likud is not able to come and help us with such a fundamental issue for us, then the ball keeps rolling. This time they strike a blow, another time we will strike a blow. We also want to strike a blow."