Number of corona patients in serious condition rises to 295

79 patients on respirators, 433 people have died in Israel since the outbreak of the virus, according to latest Health Ministry figures.

The Ministry of Health updated that 2,032 new patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last day.

There are currently a total of 32,755 active patients, of whom 295 patients are in serious condition, 79 are on respirators, and 433 people have died in Israel since the outbreak of the virus.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Wednesday night that they have decided to appoint the CEO of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Professor Ronni Gamzu, to the position of national coronavirus project manager.

Professor Gamzu, who has many years of managerial experience in the healthcare system, also previously served as Director General of the Ministry of Health, and at the start of the coronavirus crisis established the "Protecting Fathers and Mothers" project to protect senior citizens from the virus.

The announcement of Gamzu's appointment came after Prof. Gabi Barbash, who was the leading candidate for the post, announced that he was giving up the appointment, likely after not being given the necessary powers to manage the crisis.