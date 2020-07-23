National Union Chairman MK Betzalel Smotrich yesterday attacked from the Knesset podium the approval of the law prohibiting conversion treatments in preliminary reading, with the law explicitly excluding surgeries for physiological gender change in minors.

"I could talk now about the sanctity of the Jewish family, about the natural health of 'male and female He Created them', but there's no need to talk or argue about it while discussing the absurd law that's now been passed in preliminary reading and I very much hope it doesn't progress beyond that," Smotrich began.

"In upside-down fashion, this law is led by those who constantly seek the right to 'live and let live', who now seek to impose their faith, position, and perception on those who seek to live differently," the National Union Chairman noted.

"How can you prevent a man, a young man who's confused about his sexual identity and wants help, wants to build a house, have a wife and children, how can it be forbidden for him to exercise his will?

"You in your fundamentalist progressive ravings are trying to impose your position," Smotrich attacked. "Look at how you moved from the desire to give to those who want to live their lives in one situation, to the desire to ban those who want to live their lives in a normal and healthy way to try and are making an effort and act."

Smotrich's remarks angered Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, who arrived at the plenum before the speech, following which he left the plenum shouting, while Smotrich called out to him, "Don't run away."