Health Min. Edelstein apologizes for delay in appointing Covid-19 manager

Edelstein's comments come after appointment of Prof. Ronni Gamzu, CEO of Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, to the position.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein admitted today that he was partially responsible for the government's delay in appointing a project manager for the government's coronavirus response.

"I apologize to Israeli citizens that it took us more than two weeks to appoint a project manager, and I accept upon myself some of the responsibility for the delay," he told Galei Tzahal.

Edelstein added that, "I don't want to talk about the negotiations we conducted with other candidates for the position - who were all excellent. We talked with [Professor Gabi] Barbash as well as with others."

Barbash was the government's original pick for the position, but eventually turned it down, allegedly due to disagreements over the limits of his authority if he were to accept the post.

Ultimately, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, CEO of Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, was appointed to the position.