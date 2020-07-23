Tags:Fox News, Coronavirus, Trump
Trump says he believes 'testing is overrated' in exclusive Fox News interview
President Trump joins Dr. Mark Siegel for an exclusive interview on the coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaTrump says he believes 'testing is overrated' in exclusive Fox News interview
Trump says he believes 'testing is overrated' in exclusive Fox News interview
President Trump joins Dr. Mark Siegel for an exclusive interview on the coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump
Reuters
Tags:Fox News, Coronavirus, Trump
top