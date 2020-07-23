We must be prepared for any security threat to Israel

Former head of military intelligence: Israel should be prepared for Iranian strike anytime, anywhere.

In this week's episode, Ben Caspit discusses the Israeli government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, the threat of Iranian retaliation on Israel, and potential for Tehran and Washington renegotiating the nuclear deal.

Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin, executive director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and a former chief of military intelligence, talks about all the challenges facing the State of Israel in the special period of life in the shadow of the coronavirus.