The message of the month of Av: Our potential for good.

As Tammuz turns into Av our focus on the Holy Temple deepens.

But what are we focusing on? Getting through another 9 days of "mourning," folding up our chairs and returning to our day to day? Or are we focusing on the need to rebuild the Holy Temple and bring life and color and joy back to the intensity that G-d intended? You think wearing an anti-Corona mask makes it hard to breathe?

Try living life without the Holy Temple.