2,000 new cases of coronavirus in one day

Ministry of Health says the total number of active cases is 32,345, of which 237 are in serious condition.

The Ministry of Health updated on Wednesday night that 2,000 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed since midnight last night.

The number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic has risen to 56,085.

There are currently 32,345 active coronavirus cases in Israel, 273 of which are in serious condition and 78 are on respirators. 120 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.

The death toll from the virus rose to 430 in the last day.

Jerusalem, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv are leading in the number of cases of the virus, and are followed by Ashdod, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit.