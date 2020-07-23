Trump to send federal law enforcement officers to Chicago

US President announces his administration is sending federal law enforcement officers "into American communities plagued by violent crime."

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration is sending federal law enforcement officers into Chicago and Albuquerque.

"Today I am announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime,” Trump said in remarks from the East Room of the White House, as quoted by The Hill.

He added he had “no choice but to get involved."

Trump said the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, US Marshals Service and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would all send agents to Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has urged Trump not to send federal agents into the city, imploring the White House to instead focus on initiatives to curb gun violence that has long plagued the city.

“In the end, we very much want to partner with an executive branch that respects our city, inclusive of all our residents,” Lightfoot wrote in a letter to Trump earlier this week. “Partnership includes respect that you have not shown our residents as of late in mocking the level of violence that challenges Chicagoans.”

The announcement Wednesday marked an expansion of a Justice Department program launched earlier this month by Attorney General William Barr. The program, known as “Operation Legend,” is meant to address violent crime in Kansas City, Missouri. Protesters have taken to the streets in Kansas City to demand an end to the operation and call for police reforms.

Under the initiative, Barr directed federal authorities from the FBI, US Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to assist local police in Kansas City in reducing violent crime in the city.

Trump later said the federal government would “soon” send federal law enforcement to other cities under the program.

Trump signaled earlier this week that he was considering sending federal agents to cities, specifically naming New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland. Reports circulated that the federal government was drawing up plans to send agents to Chicago, but nothing had been formally announced until Wednesday.