Yamina chair says efforts should be focused on fighting Iran rather than its proxies Hezbollah and Hamas.

In an interview with i24News, Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Iran has been hitting Israel through its proxies Hezbollah and Hamas "while they've not paid any price."

The Yamina party chairman said Israel should return to the "Octopus Doctrine" he introduced two years ago whereby efforts should be focused against Iran, which he termed the "head of the octopus," rather than "fighting and shedding blood against the proxies."