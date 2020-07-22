UN Special Coordinator warns of looming PA collapse

UN rep says it's unclear whether PA will be able "to continue to carry out its governing functions in the coming months."

UN Special Coordinator to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, said the PA was on the verge of complete collapse due to coronavirus and Israel's impending application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“May salary payments were delayed due to an 80% reduction in Palestinian revenues...It is unclear whether the Palestinian Government will have sufficient resources to make any future salary payments or, indeed, to continue to carry out its governing functions in the coming months,” he said.

He said coordination with Israel wasn't the same as it had been during the initial virus wave.

Among a row of issues, Mladenov mentioned the PA's refusal to allow Gaza residents to travel to Israel for medical treatment.

He also called on Israel to end plans of "annexation" of "Palestinian territory" and return to negotiations based on '67 armistice lines.