Poll: 15 Knesset seats up for grabs

A new poll published Wednesday by Direct Polls shows that if elections were held today Prime Minister Netanyahu would likely be able to form a narrow right-wing government.

According to the poll, the Likud party would receive 35 seats, Yesh Atid-Telem would receive 18 seats, while the Joint Arab List would rise to 16 seats.

Blue and White would drop to 12 seats, Yamina 11 seats, Shas nine seats, Yisrael Beyteinu eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, and Meretz four seats.

The right-wing bloc would receive a narrow majority of 62 seats, while the left-wing bloc, Arab parties, and Yisrael Beyteinu would receive a combined 58 seats.

The poll also found that about 12% of voters are undecided, meaning that as many as 15 Knesset seats are up for grabs.

Direct Polls analysts commented on the trends reflected in the poll. "Yesh Atid-Telem stands tall at 18 seats thanks to its base and refugees from the Labor party, Bennett's Yamina continues to be the alternative for right-wing voters who are disappointed in the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and stands at about 12 seats. The big winners in the drama in Blue and White are Handel and Hauser, who consistently poll at 2.5 seats and are rising towards 3 seats and the electoral threshold."