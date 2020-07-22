Record number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition

1,326 new coronavirus cases diagnosed so far Wednesday. Death toll from disease stands at 430.

The Health Ministry announced Wednesday evening that 1,326 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed since midnight, bringing the number of active cases in Israel to 32,060. 665 coronavirus patients are hospitalized across the country.

The number of patients in serious condition has risen by 20 since yesterday to 273, setting a new record since the start of the outbreak in Israel.

A total of 55,695 coronavirus patients have been diagnosed since the outbreak began in Israel.

430 Israelis have died so far from the disease.

The city with the highest number of patients is Jerusalem, where 1,728 new patients have been diagnosed in the last seven days.

Health experts have warned that the healthcare system could collapse if the number of patients in serious condition rises to 800.