IDF soldier killed in vehicle accident

20-year-old soldier killed, officer hurt in vehicle accident near the Lebanon border.

A 20-year-old IDF soldier was killed and an officer moderately injured in an accident involving a military vehicle Wednesday.

The IDF Spokesperson identified the soldier as Corporal Sahar Algazar from the Shaham Battalion of the Nahal Brigade and resident of Moshav Ranen. His family has been notified of his death

The accident occurred in the Har Dov area near the Lebanon border.

Algazar was promoted to the rank of sergeant after his death.

The army spokesperson said that "The IDF shares the family's grief and will continue providing them assistance."

An IDF officer with the rank of deputy lieutenant was also moderately injured in the accident and transferred for hospital treatment.



The military police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.