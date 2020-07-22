Bennett to Netanyahu: Don't shut down

Yamina chairman says government must wait until at least next Monday to declare any new coronavirus restrictions.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett issued a special call for Prime Minister Netanyahu not to impose a lockdown on Israeli citizens Wednesday evening.

"I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to announce tonight that this weekend there will be no closure and no further restrictions aggravating what is already there. "We are constantly kept in a panic that the country will soon collapse because of the coronavirus, but the data show the opposite," Bennett said.

"What we need to do now is wait. We may need to shut down in the end, but not now. We need to wait until next Monday to make any decisions," the former defense minister added.

"In addition, a system to eradicate the coronavirus must be established to calm us down and not plunge us into hysteria," Bennett concluded.