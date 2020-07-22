9 orphans left without a father, the youngest only 2 years old

The Beit Shemesh community was shocked by the sad news of the sudden passing of Rabbi Mordechai Heineman z"l, beloved husband and father of 9. R' Mordechai was only 46-years-old when he suddenly collapsed from a stroke. He lay unconscious for two harrowing weeks, until returning his soul to its Creator on Shabbos eve. R' Mordechai left behind a wife and 8 unmarried children, the youngest just two years of age, with no means of support.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

R' Mordechai loved Torah and those who toil in it, and every day would return home from a long day at work to sit down and learn with the little energy he had left. He performed countless acts of kindness, always giving to others from his meager earnings. R' Mordechai raised a proud and beautiful Torah family who are committed to continuing in the path of their father.

An emergency campaign has been set up on the family's behalf to raise the funds they need to help them get through this incredibly challenging and painful time.

Your caring and support for a widow and her orphans will be a special merit that will certainly bring great light to the entire People of Israel during these dark times.

