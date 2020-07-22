Haredi parties' response to anti-conversion therapy bill: Override Clause, Chametz Bill

MK Moshe Gafni to bring Override Clause, Chametz Bill to a vote in response to bill to outlaw conversion therapy.

Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) announced Wednesday that he would bring to a vote the Override Clause and the Chametz Bill in response to the vote to approve the law banning conversion therapy for individuals who identify as homosexual.

Gafni's office informed Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin that he intends to bring the bills for a vote next week.

"I expect all coalition members to support these important laws," Gafni said.

The Override Clause would allow the Knesset to re-pass laws which have been struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, while the Chametz Bill would banned leavened products in hospitals during Passover.

At the same time, Minister Amir Ohana's tour of Bnei Brak was cancelled following his support for the anti-conversion therapy bill.

Earlier, the United Torah Judaism party held an urgent meeting in response to what it called the Blue and White party's 'violation' of the coalition agreement in supporting the anti-conversion therapy bill.

"Blue and White has harmed the trust and partnership it built with UTJ. We are no longer bound by any agreement with them," the party said in a statement,

"We also hold the Likud faction and the prime minister responsible for the violation of the agreement and for breaking down the walls of Judaism - both those who voted in favor and those who voted with their feet and were absent," the statement continued.