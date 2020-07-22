New York Times Co. names Meredith Kopit Levien next CEO

The New York Times Company announced Wednesday that its chief operating officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, will succeed Mark Thompson as president and chief executive officer.

The appointment will be effective September 8, the New York Times Company said in a release. Kopit Levien, 49, will join The Times Company’s Board and Mr. Thompson will step down as an officer and director of The Times Company.

Ms. Kopit Levien joined The Times Company in August 2013 as head of advertising. In April 2015, she was named executive vice president and chief revenue officer, responsible for both the subscription and advertising businesses. She became chief operating officer in June 2017, responsible for the company’s digital product efforts, according to the release.

Before joining The Times, she spent more than five years at Forbes, where she held various roles, including publisher and chief revenue officer. She began her career at the Advisory Board Company in Washington, D.C. and later joined the Advisory Board’s owner and founder at The Atlantic.