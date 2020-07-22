For Mrs. Gutman and her family, the battle with illness was a long and tedious one, fought bravely, accompanied by much suffering.

We are pained to announce the passing of Mrs. Ayala Gutman, mother of 5.

Readers around the world followed the Gutman family’s story earlier this year, when they rallied together to make sure one of Ayala's sons was able to get married despite her physical state of being. Mrs. Gutman fought cancer for over ten years, and was confined to a wheelchair. To make matters worse, she recently began losing memory, and her condition was diagnosed as terminal.

The family was able to happily marry off one son in recent months, an emotional occasion which will no doubt be remembered as one final celebration before their mother’s untimely passing.

Mrs. Gutman left behind a devastated widower along with five children. Rabbi Gutman dedicated many years of his life to caring for his severely ill wife, and is now deeply bereft.

Donations are being accepted for the Gutmans, who were left with tremendous medical debt. Contributions are badly needed as the family attempts to make its way out of a seemingly insurmountable debt, and cover basic costs of living.

For Mrs. Gutman and her family, the battle with illness has been a long one, fought bravely, accompanied by unfathomable suffering. This is an opportunity to help them start out on a new journey toward peace and healing; one that will materialize only with the help of kindness and compassion of individuals like you.

