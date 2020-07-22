'Palestinians don't really want a state,' says Yamina strategist in discussion with ILTV and strategic advisor Yoram Dori on PA's political goals.
Tags:ILTV
|
What do the Palestinians want?
'Palestinians don't really want a state,' says Jeremy Saltan in discussion with ILTV & strategic advisor Yoram Dori on PA's political goals.
Saeb Erekat (left) and Mahmoud Abbas (right)
Reuters
'Palestinians don't really want a state,' says Yamina strategist in discussion with ILTV and strategic advisor Yoram Dori on PA's political goals.
Tags:ILTV
top