These Jerusalem neighborhoods have the most coronavirus cases

Percentage of positive coronavirus tests is unusually high in these five Jerusalem neighborhoods.

A full 10% of coronavirus tests conducted in the past few days on Jerusalem residents came back positive - significantly higher than the national average of 6%, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to statistics recently published by Army Radio, Israel's capital city has five neighborhoods with high rates of coronavirus infections.

These neighborhoods, in descending order, are Zikron Moshe, Shmuel Hanavi, Kiryat Belz, Kiryat Sanz, and Wadi al-Joz. In both ZIkhron Moshe and Shmuel Hanavi, 24% of coronavirus tests came back positive, while in Kiryat Belz and Kiryat Sanz, 20% of tests came back positive. Of tests conducted on the residents of Wadi al-Joz, 19% came back positive.

At the same time, the number of coronavirus infections in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods nearly doubled over the past eight days, and currently stands at approximately 1,500 confirmed cases.

In Jerusalem's Romema neighborhood, there are 13 coronavirus patients per 1,000 residents, just less than in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood.