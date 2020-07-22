Yisrael Eichler: 'Why are the fifth and sixth children worth less?'

MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) on Wednesday wrote an op-ed voicing his opposition to lockdowns, and specifically to those measures targeting the haredi public.

In a Hebrew-language op-ed published on Arutz Sheva, Eichler emphasized that "when we want to order an unjustified and inefficient lockdown, they close up tens of thousands of citizens not infected with coronavirus, and no one says a word. Where is freedom of movement? Freedom of employment? Freedom of religion? Nothing. The State continues as usual, as if nothing happened."

"And really, what happened already when they closed off the haredim in Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Elad, Jerusalem? So a few more haredim won't be able to leave their cocoons. What's the big deal?

"But when they talk about the Shabak (Israel Security Agency) tracking, something that can actually truly save lives - telling those who were near a coroanvirus patient to go into quarantine in order to cut the chain of infection - suddenly people remember that they have personal secrets on their phones. Here, suddenly people jump up screaming about a violation of human rights and how we're choking democracy."

"Does anyone think that there is something preventing the State from listening and eavesdropping on whoever it wants?... If they want to listen to someone, to track him, they do it anyways, every day. People speak on the phone with the knowledge that everything they say is being broadcast live. To choke tens of thousands of citizens in a forced lockdown, without the ability to leave [and barely allowing them to leave] for humanitarian needs, is fine - but to follow phone signals, something that is done anyways without telling people - that tramples on democracy? It's such hypocrisy."

Regarding the newly-approved coronavirus grant, Eichler added: "The State has decided to provide grants for every child, up to the fourth child. Why are the fifth and sixth children worth less? Because they're haredi? There's no other reason for it. This is a violation of democracy and of equality. It's a low level of hypocrisy."

"Why does the government only give families with three children? How can you dare talk about an equal country and human rights for every person, when you discriminate against tens of thousands of children who are the tenth, ninth, fifth, and sixth? Don't they also need to eat? In the US they give out food to children who come to pick up food. Even when the schools are closed."