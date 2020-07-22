Nature group demands: Allow summer camps for older children

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel and the Summer Camps Organization in Israel have appealed to the Supreme Court, demanding that camps be permitted for children in fifth grade and above.

The appeal, submitted against the government, demands the cancellation of the coronavirus-era prohibition against scouting programs and summer camps for children and youth from fight grade and above.

According to the appeal, "the decision was made based on partial information and mistaken facts, without any health justification and in complete opposition to health professionals, who have said that there is no concern of coronavirus infection in open areas."

"Not only will the decision not bring benefit and not reduce the number of infections, it is liable to increase the number of infections, since the other alternatives children and youth have, including spending time in enclosed spaces, are much more dangerous.

"The decision harms tens of thousands of children and youth, who could have enjoyed significant activities during the summer," the appeal added.