Company offers: If you miss airplane food, you can buy your own

Israeli airline food producer aims to bring employees back to work - by selling food to the public.

Tamam Food Industries, which provides food for airplanes, has been forced to place over 500 employees on unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak, and over 90% of its staff have been home since the outbreak began and commercial aviation all but ceased.

In an attempt to "reinvent itself," Tamam began selling pre-prepared foods, including salads, platters, and more, with the goal of bringing as many employees as possible back to regular working.

"In these days, when the aviation industry is in crisis, we invite you to enjoy the largest kosher kitchen in the world," Tamam CEO Amir Shutzman said.

He added, "In this way, you will help Tamam bring more employees back to work at the factory."

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "What are you waiting for? Let your orders start flying. We would be happy if you ordered, and we would love for you to share this. This way, I will be able to bring more employees back to work. I thank you all in advance."

During normal times, Tamam provides kosher meals for flights. El Al, Israel's national airline, is Tamam's largest client. Additional clients include Arkia, Sun D'Or, CAL Cargo Air Lines, Israir, Royal Jordanian, Armavia, Uzbekistan Airways, and many others.

Tamam provides companies with a list of special meals, including vegan, vegetarian, dietetic, glatt kosher, gluten-free, and more. The meals are prepared just prior to the flights and are served to first class, business class, and economy class passengers.